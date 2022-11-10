Explorers trudged the Atlantic Ocean searching for World War II artifacts lost at sea, but they stumbled on something else — a 20-foot-long piece of debris from the Space Shuttle Challenger, which was destroyed shortly after takeoff in 1986.

The History Channel and NASA revealed Thursday that the Challenger segment was discovered off Florida's east coast during the filming of a new series called "The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters." The series is set to premiere this month on the History Channel.