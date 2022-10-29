South Korea is searching for answers after Halloween celebrations in the capital Seoul turned into one of the country's worst disasters, with authorities declaring a national mourning period as they investigate how a chaotic crush left at least 151 people dead.

Tens of thousands of costumed partygoers -- mostly teenagers and young adults -- had poured into the popular nightlife neighborhood Itaewon to enjoy South Korea's first Halloween celebration since it lifted Covid restrictions such as crowd limits and face mask rules.

