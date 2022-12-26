Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korean airspace on Monday, prompting the South Korean military to deploy fighter jets and attack helicopters, the country's defense ministry said.

The ministry said South Korea's military fired shots at the drones, but added it couldn't confirm whether any drones were shot down.

CNN's Yoonjung Seo, Brad Lendon, K.J. Kwon, Joshua Berlinger. and Emiko Jozuka contributed reporting.

Tags