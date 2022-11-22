Sources identify the Walmart manager who shot and killed 6 people at his store in Virginia

Police tape cordons off the scene of a fatal shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart on Tuesday.

 Kendall Warner/AP

The Walmart manager who killed six people and himself in a Tuesday night massacre has been identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing, according to two law enforcement sources, a witness and a source familiar with the matter.

Bing was an overnight "team lead" for the Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, the source familiar with the matter told CNN.

