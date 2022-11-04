A fresh graduate in her first full-time job; a teenager who helped raise her siblings after their father's death; a foreign exchange student excited for his first trip to Asia.

In the seven days since 156 people were killed in a Halloween crush in the South Korean capital, the names and stories of those who died have emerged, along with details of missed warnings and desperate calls for help.

