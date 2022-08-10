Some Justice Department officials chafe at silence on Mar-a-Lago search

Attorney General Merrick Garland is pictured. Some Justice Department officials believe the department should provide a public statement about the unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump's home and club in Florida, a view that so far hasn't changed the silence from the top.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Some Justice Department officials believe the department should provide a public statement about the unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump's home and club in Florida, a view that so far hasn't changed the silence from the top.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has tightly limited the Justice Department's public statements about investigations, particularly the sprawling January 6 criminal probe and especially anything having to do with the former president. The FBI search Monday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, tied to a criminal investigation into the handling of classified information, was partly engineered to avoid a spectacle, according to people briefed on the matter. Agents appeared around 10 a.m. ET in plainclothes, not in the early-morning hours and wearing the FBI logo jackets commonly seen at searches. Trump was in New York at the time.

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this report.

