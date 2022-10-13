Social Security recipients get 8.7% cost-of-living increase, the highest in more than 40 years

Social Security recipients will receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7% next year.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Social Security recipients will receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7% next year, the largest increase since 1981, the Social Security Administration announced Thursday.

The spike will boost retirees' monthly payments by $146 to an estimated average of $1,827 for 2023.