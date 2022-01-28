Snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh collapses hours before scheduled Biden visit to talk infrastructure By Paradise Afshar, CNN Jan 28, 2022 Jan 28, 2022 Updated 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 There is a strong smell of natural gas reported in the area, and residents are being asked to avoid the area, police said. KDKA A snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed Friday morning, Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a tweet. KDKA As of 7 a.m. there were no injuries reported, police said. Jeremy Habowski A snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed Friday morning, Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a tweet. Jeremy Habowski President Joe Biden was previously expected to be in Pittsburgh Friday to discuss infrastructure. A snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed Friday morning, Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a tweet.There is a strong smell of natural gas reported in the area, and residents are being asked to avoid the area, police said.As of 7 a.m., there were no injuries reported, police said.President Joe Biden is expected to head to Pittsburgh on Friday on a previously scheduled trip to discuss infrastructure. This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 