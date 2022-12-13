The mystery of skeletal remains hunters found in 1991 on a private farm lane in Pickaway County, Ohio, long remained just that: a mystery.

At first, authorities believed they were of a Native American woman, about 25 years old, because of the small stature and where they were found, but further investigation revealed the remains had been buried in the shallow grave for no more than three years, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office.

