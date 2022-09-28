Six people were shot near an Oakland, California school campus. Authorities are looking for the shooter

Six people were injured in a shooting at an East Oakland, California, school campus on September 28.

 KGO

Six people were injured in a Wednesday shooting at an East Oakland, California, school campus, and authorities are looking for those responsible, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 12:45 p.m. local time at a school campus that houses four different schools, Oakland Police Assistant Chief Darren Allison said in a Wednesday evening news conference. The schools range from middle to high schools, the assistant chief said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.