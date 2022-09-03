The situation remains dire for many of the residents of Jackson, Mississippi, as it enters the sixth day since a major water plant failed, leaving thousands of people unable to access clean tap water.

Efforts to restore the supply suffered a setback Friday when a chemical imbalance and reduced water pressure were detected.

