Sinema says she will 'move forward' on economic bill, putting Biden's agenda on the cusp of Senate approval

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on August 4 announced that the Senate will reconvene on August 6 and plan to take the first procedural vote to proceed to the Democrats' climate and health care bill. Schumer is pictured in Washington, DC in 2019.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Thursday night offered critical support for President Joe Biden's domestic agenda after party leaders agreed to change new tax proposals at her request, indicating she would "move forward" on Democrats' sweeping economic package that has been the product of intensive negotiations for more than a year.

Sinema's support means Democrats likely will have 50 votes in their caucus to push the bill through their chamber by week's end, before it moves to the House next week for final approval.

