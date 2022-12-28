A federal appeals court has ruled that three Sikh men should be allowed to go through US Marine Corps recruit training with their turbans and beards intact.

Milaap Singh Chahal, Jaskirat Singh and Aekash Singh each tried to enlist in the Marine Corps between March and November 2021, according to a December 23 decision from the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The three prospective recruits were previously granted religious accommodations that would allow them to maintain their turbans, beards and other Sikh articles of faith but only after they completed basic training and barring other exceptions. Their attorneys argued that these caveats rendered the accommodations moot.