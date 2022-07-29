News: Heat Wave - New York

A City of Yonkers worker clears dirt from a roadwork project in Yonkers, N.Y. during a sweltering afternoon July 20, 2022. The current heatwave will keep temperatures in the New York City region in the 90's through this coming weekend.

 Seth Harrison/USA Today Network

TORONTO (CTV Network) -- As extreme heat events around the world continue to become more common and deadlier thanks to the effects of climate change, some climate activists are calling on heat waves to be given names, just like hurricanes and tropical storms.

The city of Seville in southern Spain announced this week that as daytime highs reached 43 C, the hot weather event would be named "Zoe."

