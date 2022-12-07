Shooting outside an Atlanta-area Walmart leaves at least 1 injured, police say

Police responded Wednesday to a shooting with injuries at a Walmart in Marietta, Georgia.

 @CobbPoliceDept/Twitter

At least one person was injured Wednesday in a shooting outside a Walmart near the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Cobb County Police said.

Police in a tweet initially reported several injuries, but Deputy Chief Ben Cohen later said at least one person was shot and transported in a private vehicle to a hospital 5 miles away. The person's condition is not known.

