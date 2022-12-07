Shooting outside a Marietta, Georgia, Walmart leaves at least 1 injured, police say

Cloudy with showers. High 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: December 7, 2022 @ 3:03 pm
Police responded Wednesday to a shooting with injuries at a Walmart in Marietta, Georgia.
At least one person was injured Wednesday in a shooting outside a Walmart in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Cobb County police said.
Police in a tweet initially reported several injuries but Deputy Chief Ben Cohen later said at least one person was shot and transported to a local hospital. The person's condition is not known.
Police responded to a report of an active shooter and later determined the shooting was "between two separate groups ... at the exterior area of the Walmart Automotive Center," according to Cohen.
"It was two groups that knew each other," the deputy chief said. "They had an altercation... There is no danger to the public."
Several people were detained for questioning, Cohen said.
The shooting comes weeks after six store employees were killed by a gunman at a Walmart in Virginia.
A manager on an overnight shift at a Walmart in Chesapeake allegedly opened fire with a handgun on November 22 in the break room in what was the third mass shooting in Virginia in November.
"We are aware of the situation and are working closely with local law enforcement," Walmart spokesperson Ashley Nolan said of the Marietta shooting.
Walmart was evacuated, but no shots were fired inside, police said.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
