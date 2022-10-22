Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured 11 people early Friday near Louisiana's Southern University, part of an investigation that is "very fluid," police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. at an address just outside one of the university's gates in Baton Rogue, police said. That place is an off-campus fraternity house, and a party, coming during the university's homecoming week, was underway at the time, CNN affiliate WAFB reported.

