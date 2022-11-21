As midnight neared on the dance floor of Club Q, the venue's Saturday night crowd was in the thralls of an evening of dancing and drag performances when the scene was shattered by a gunman who entered the nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and immediately opened fire, killing at least 5 people and injuring 25 others, police said.

Lily Forsell had just left Club Q after celebrating her 18th birthday. As she was leaving, she remembers the scene on the dance floor of dozens of people laughing, singing and dancing like they always did after the evening's drag show.

