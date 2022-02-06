It's an age-old cheer, but certainly one that applies to a lucky Maryland family, whose recent trip to a grocery store turned into a $100,000 lottery windfall.
"My wife sent me in to get precooked chicken for dinner," a man from Hagerstown told Maryland Lottery officials. He bought the meal as instructed, but stopped by the store's self-service lottery vending machine before leaving.
"Really, I was going for the $421 million (Mega Millions jackpot)," he said. He inserted $20 in the machine, bought a $10 Mega Millions ticket and the first $10 scratch-off he saw, Monopoly X50.
Later that night, after the family finished their delicious chicken dinner, the man decided to scratch his ticket. He immediately realized he won, but wasn't sure how much.
"I thought, at least I won $10 and I'll get my money back," he said. To make sure, he scanned the ticket with the Maryland Lottery app on his phone, which revealed the prize was $100,000.
"He let out a line of words that our kids are not used to hearing," his wife told lottery officials. "They thought he was upset."
However, it wasn't long before they were all celebrating.
The lucky family claimed their prize on January 28 at the lottery headquarters in Baltimore.
While there, the family told lottery officials how they plan to spend the money: a summer vacation, paying down debt, home repairs and maybe even a new TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.