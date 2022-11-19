On Thursday, Dan Langenkamp marked 12 weeks since his wife, Sarah, was killed.

To honor her, Dan and his two young sons do what they do every day at around 4:05 p.m., the time Sarah died: They drop whatever they are working on, gather together, hold hands and talk to her, sharing details about their day. They tell her they love her, they miss her, and they hope she's proud of them.

