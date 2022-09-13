A sexual assault victim filed a federal lawsuit Monday alleging San Francisco Police violated her constitutional rights by relying on DNA taken from her rape kit years ago to arrest her in an unrelated burglary case.

The woman, identified only as "Jane Doe," alleges that law enforcement officers took her DNA in November 2016 as part of an investigation into her sexual assault. The San Francisco Police Department then, without her consent, put that DNA into a database and has for years tested it against crime scene DNA, according to the lawsuit.

