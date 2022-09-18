More than 300,000 households across southwestern Japan have been left without power after Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall late on Sunday, prompting local authorities to issue a "special warning" urging residents to seek shelter from the powerful storm.

The storm is now moving north across Japan's third largest island, Kyushu, and is expected to bring about strong rains throughout the week, Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said Monday.

