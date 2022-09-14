Seven takeaways from the 2022 primary season

After a year of factional clashes within both parties, Democrats and Republicans are now focused on each other and scores of hotly contested races up and down the ballot that could reshape the American political landscape.

 Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Voting in the 2022 midterm primaries is over. The countdown to Election Day is on, and Republicans hoping to retake control of Congress from Democrats are confronting headwinds in several key races where nominees backed by former President Donald Trump face tough general election fights.

The November election will also have uniquely far-reaching effects on the context and administration of a 2024 presidential election that could potentially feature a rematch between President Joe Biden and Trump.

