Seniors to get a break on Medicare Part B premiums in 2023

Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums decrease in 2023, the first time in more than a decade that the tab will be lower than the year before. President Joe Biden is seen here in February 22 in Washington, DC.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums decrease in 2023, the first time in more than a decade that the tab will be lower than the year before, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Tuesday.

The standard monthly premiums will be $164.90 in 2023, a decrease of $5.20 from 2022.The reduction, which was signaled earlier this year by Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, comes after a large spike in 2022 premiums. Medicare beneficiaries had to contend with a 14.5% increase in Part B premiums for 2022, which raised the monthly payments for those in the lowest income bracket to $170.10, up from $148.50 in 2021.

CNN's Allie Malloy and Maegan Vazquez contributed to this report.

