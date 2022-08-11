Senior Biden communications adviser departing White House

President Joe Biden speaks with Director of Message Planning Meghan Hays aboard Air Force One at Royal Air Force Base Mildenhall in Suffolk, England Saturday, March 26. Hays will depart her role as director of message planning at the White House later this month, CNN has learned.

 Adam Schultz/White House

Meghan Hays, a longtime communications aide to President Joe Biden, will depart her role as director of message planning at the White House later this month, CNN has learned.

Hays, a special assistant to the president, has spent a total of eight years working for Biden, including during his vice presidency, 2020 presidential campaign and presidential transition before joining the White House communications team when he took office in 2021. She's one of roughly a dozen current officials who have worked with Biden through each of those periods.

