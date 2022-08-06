Senators working through marathon series of amendment votes, a key step ahead of passing Democrats' sweeping health and climate bill

Sen. Chuck Schumer picture din January 2020 in Washington, DC as the Senate is on track to take a key vote on Saturday to advance Democrats' sweeping health care and climate bill toward final passage -- and the package could pass the Senate as soon as this weekend.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Senate has worked through the night, taking a series of back-to-back amendment votes that are among the last steps toward final passage of Democrats' sweeping health care and climate bill -- putting the package on track to be approved by the chamber as soon as this weekend.

The process is known on Capitol Hill as a "vote-a-rama," and started Saturday night shortly after 11:30 p.m. ET, and which is expected to stretch well into Sunday. A vote on final passage of the bill will take place when amendment votes end, the timing of which it is not yet clear.

CNN's Jessica Dean, Manu Raju, Ella Nilsen, Tami Luhby, Katie Lobosco, Morgan Rimmer and Melanie Zanona contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.