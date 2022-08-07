Senate 'vote-a-rama' continues with potential new drama for Democrats on sweeping climate and health care bill

The Senate is continuing to work Sunday on a series of amendment votes but faced new drama early afternoon as Democrats look to pass their sweeping climate, health care and tax package.

The amendment process, known on Capitol Hill as a "vote-a-rama," started Saturday night shortly after 11:30 p.m. ET. A final vote on the bill will take place after the amendment votes end, the timing of which is not yet clear.

