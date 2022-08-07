Senate 'vote-a-rama' continues as Democrats eye finish line for sweeping climate and health care bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on the Senate floor.

 Senate TV

The Senate is continuing to work Sunday on a series of back-to-back amendment votes as Democrats hope to pass their sweeping health care and climate package.

The amendment process, known on Capitol Hill as a "vote-a-rama," started Saturday night shortly after 11:30 p.m. ET. A final vote on the bill will take place when amendment votes end, the timing of which it is not yet clear.

CNN's Manu Raju and Kristin Wilson contributed to this report.

