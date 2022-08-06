Senate takes key vote to advance Democrats' sweeping health care and climate bill

Sen. Chuck Schumer picture din January 2020 in Washington, DC as the Senate is on track to take a key vote on Saturday to advance Democrats' sweeping health care and climate bill toward final passage -- and the package could pass the Senate as soon as this weekend.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Senate took a key vote on Saturday to advance Democrats' sweeping health care and climate bill toward final passage -- putting the package on track to pass the chamber as soon as this weekend.

The first procedural vote to proceed to the bill succeeded by a 51-50 tally, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.

CNN's Jessica Dean, Manu Raju, Ella Nilsen, Tami Luhby, Katie Lobosco and Melanie Zanona contributed to this report.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.