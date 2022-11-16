1182144382

The Senate is voting Wednesday to advance legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages.

 Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The Senate will take the first key vote on Wednesday on legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriage as the chamber returns this week for the first time since the midterm elections.

The legislation, called the Respect for Marriage Act, needs 60 votes to open debate and advance the bill on Wednesday, and the bipartisan group working on the legislation says it has the 10 GOP votes for it to succeed.

CNN's Manu Raju and Clare Foran contributed to this report.