Senate Democrats look to satisfy Sinema's concerns over taxes as they scramble to lock down votes

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on August 4 announced that the Senate will reconvene on August 6 and plan to take the first procedural vote to proceed to the Democrats' climate and health care bill. Schumer is pictured in Washington, DC in 2019.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

Top Senate Democrats are engaged in high-stakes negotiations with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema over the fate of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda, actively discussing potential changes to major tax components in their economic package in order to secure the Arizona moderate's support and push the bill through their chamber by the end of the weekend.

In private discussions, Sinema has expressed concern over key parts of the Democrats' plan to pay for their climate and health care package -- imposing a 15% tax minimum tax on big corporations and taxing so-called carried interest, which would mean imposing a new levy on hedge fund managers and private equity. But if Democrats bow to her demands, they could be facing roughly a $100 billion revenue shortfall in a package that West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin wants to ensure includes $300 billion in deficit savings.

