Senate begins 'vote-a-rama' to advance Democrats' sweeping health and climate bill

Sen. Chuck Schumer picture din January 2020 in Washington, DC as the Senate is on track to take a key vote on Saturday to advance Democrats' sweeping health care and climate bill toward final passage -- and the package could pass the Senate as soon as this weekend.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Senate on Saturday voted to advance Democrats' sweeping health care and climate bill toward final passage -- putting the package on track to pass the chamber as soon as this weekend.

The first procedural vote to proceed to the bill succeeded by a 51-50 tally, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie. The Senate is now taking a series of amendment votes as part of a process known on Capitol Hill as a "vote-a-rama" -- which is expected to stretch into early Sunday. A vote on final passage of the blll will take place when amendment votes end, the timing of which it is not yet clear.

CNN's Jessica Dean, Manu Raju, Ella Nilsen, Tami Luhby, Katie Lobosco and Melanie Zanona contributed to this report.

