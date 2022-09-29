Senate approves government funding extension to avert shutdown

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, seen here in September 2021 in Washington, DC, is expected to hold a final passage vote September 29 to approve a short-term government funding extension that would prevent a shutdown.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Senate voted on Thursday to approve a short-term government funding extension that would prevent a shutdown at the end of the week. The bill was approved on a bipartisan basis with a vote of 72 to 25.

Government funding is currently on track to expire Friday at midnight, but the stopgap bill would extend funding through December 16, setting up a potential funding fight at the end of the year instead.

CNN's Manu Raju and Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.

