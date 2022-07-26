Senate advances bill to boost US semiconductor production in key vote

The Senate took a key vote on Tuesday to advance a long-awaited bill aimed at boosting US semiconductor production in a bid to increase American competitiveness.

The Senate took a key vote on Tuesday to advance a long-awaited bill aimed at boosting US semiconductor production in a bid to increase American competitiveness. The vote was 64 to 32.

Final passage of the bill in the Senate is expected this week. It will then need to go to the House for approval before it can be sent to President Joe Biden for his signature.

