 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham continued to argue in a court filing Wednesday that a Fulton County subpoena for his testimony in the investigation into plots to illegally influence Georgia's 2020 election results should be quashed or, at the very least, heavily limited in scope.

In the filing, Graham, a South Carolina Republican, argued that the topics Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, wants to inquire about -- namely, calls the senator made to election officials in Georgia, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, about reviewing ballots in the 2020 election -- should not be allowed.

