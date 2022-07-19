Secret Service gives thousands of documents to January 6 committee, but hasn't yet recovered missing texts

Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Joseph Cuffari is seen here in March 2019. The National Archives is demanding answers about a batch of missing text messages from the US Secret Service from January 5 and 6, 2021.

 Senate Homeland Security Committee

The US Secret Service produced an "initial set of documents" to the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection on Tuesday, in response to a subpoena last week that was issued amid reports of potentially missing text messages from the day of the insurrection.

"Our delivery included thousands of pages of documents, Secret Service cell phone use and other policies, as well as operational and planning records," USSS spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

