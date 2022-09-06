A manhunt is underway for one of two brothers suspected in a mass stabbing that left 10 dead and 18 injured across multiple locations in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The attacks on Sunday -- which rattled the Canadian nation and put the province of Saskatchewan on edge -- spanned 13 crime scenes in an Indigenous community and a nearby rural village, according to authorities.

CNN's Amy Simonson and Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.

