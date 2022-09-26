A second middle school student has died after a lighting strike may have caused the boat of a student rowing club to capsize earlier this month, rowing officials said Saturday.

"It is with broken hearts that we share the passing of a second rower involved in last Thursday's weather-related tragedy," North Orlando Rowing said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

CNN's Jamiel Lynch and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.