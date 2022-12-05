Second gentleman Doug Emhoff to convene antisemitism roundtable at the White House this week

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, here on July 15, in Eugene, Oregon, will convene an antisemitism summit Wednesday at the White House.

 Hannah Peters/Getty Images/FILE

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff -- the first Jewish person in his position -- will convene an antisemitism roundtable Wednesday at the White House, Emhoff's office tells CNN.

Planning for the event was underway for weeks, but White House aides said that it's taken on extra significance now following a series of antisemitic comments from the rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, as well as the revelation that former President Donald Trump hosted West along with White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in late November.