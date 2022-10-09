Search underway for toddler who went missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia

20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen October 5 morning at his home in Savannah, GA, according to Facebook posts from Chatham County police.

 Chatham County Police Department

Authorities are scrambling to find a toddler who was last seen Wednesday morning at his home in Savannah, Georgia, according to Facebook posts from the Chatham County Police Department.

Police said they're working 18 to 20 hour days in hopes of finding 20-month-old Quinton Simon alive.