As our language evolves, so does Scrabble: Now, you can use hundreds of new words, from "ambigram" to "zedonk," to spell your way to victory in the beloved board game.

Hasbro and Merriam-Webster have added more than 500 new words to the official Scrabble dictionary, which consists of all of the game's playable words. It now includes words that weren't commonly used when the game was first created in the 1930s, like "adorbs," "dox" or "zoodle."