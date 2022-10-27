Schumer: Georgia Senate race 'going downhill' but Pennsylvania debate 'didn't hurt us too much'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, seen here on October 27, expressed some concern Thursday over Democratic prospects in Georgia in the final weeks before the midterm elections.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was caught on a hot mic Thursday expressing some concern over Democratic prospects in Georgia in the final weeks before the midterm elections, but he remained hopeful about Pennsylvania after their nominee's recent debate performance.

"The state where we're going downhill is Georgia. It's hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker," Schumer said of the Republican Senate nominee, adding later, "But our vote, our early turnout in Georgia is huge, huge."

CNN's Dan Merica and Gregory Krieg contributed to this report.

Tags