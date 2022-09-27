The Prince George's County school system in Maryland will change how it trains staff and administrators after it settled a lawsuit with a transgender teacher who says she suffered years of abuse and harassment in the district.

The settlement includes monetary compensation and requires policy and training changes that will protect transgender students and staff at public schools in the county, according to the statement posted on Lambda Legal's website.

