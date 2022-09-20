A man who killed three students when he was 14 years old will wait a little longer to learn whether he will be released on parole.

The Kentucky Parole Board was unable to reach a unanimous decision Tuesday in the parole hearing for Michael Carneal, who has served almost 25 years in prison for the 1997 mass shooting at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky, the board's chariperson said.

