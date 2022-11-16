Saving water can help us deal with the climate crisis. Here's how to reduce your use

Washing dishes with a limited amount of water — instead of a running tap — is one way to reduce water use at home.

The reliability of our faucets providing water every time we turn them on can make water seem like a magical, never-ending resource.

But abusing the availability of this finite resource can contribute to water scarcity and harm our capacity to deal with the impact of the climate crisis.