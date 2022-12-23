The plight of nearly 200 Rohingya refugees adrift in the Indian Ocean for the past month is growing increasingly desperate, the United Nations' refugee agency said Friday, as it repeated its call for countries in the region to help save them.

Many passengers are feared dead and survivors are said to be on the brink of starvation aboard the boat, which is thought to have been heading to Malaysia from Bangladesh, where around 1 million members of the stateless Muslim minority Rohingya live in refugee camps after fleeing violence in their native Myanmar.