Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she is 'cancer-free' after having thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes removed

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, seen here on July 26, says she is 'cancer-free' after having her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes removed.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Arkansas Republican gubernatorial nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer earlier this month and on Friday "underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes."

"By the grace of God I am now cancer-free," she said in a statement.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.