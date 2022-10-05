Residents of Florida's Sanibel Island are warned they could be shocked when they return by boat Wednesday morning to their hard-hit community to set eyes for the first time on the devastation wrought a week ago by Hurricane Ian whose damage zone President Joe Biden is due to visit later in the day.

"It is going to be emotional when they see their properties up close and the amount of damage that this storm inflicted upon them," City Manager Dana Souza told CNN of how residents and business owners may react on Sanibel Island, where Ian wiped out parts of the causeway to the mainland.

CNN's Wesley Bruer, Amy Simonson, Amanda Musa, Leyla Santiago, Melissa Alonso, Naomi Thomas and David Williams contributed to this report.

