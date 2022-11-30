San Francisco supervisors vote to allow police to use robots to kill

San Francisco supervisors Tuesday night approved the policy that would allow police to use robots to kill.

 Eric Risberg/AP

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted 8-3 Tuesday night to approve a controversial policy that would allow police to deploy robots capable of using lethal force in extraordinary circumstances, according to multiple reports.

The Washington Post reports the vote came after a heated debate on a policy that would allow officers to use ground-based robots to kill "when risk of loss of life to members of the public or officers is imminent and officers cannot subdue the threat after using alternative force options or de-escalation tactics."