A street in San Francisco will now be renamed after a 84-year-old man whose death brought national attention to the rise of anti-Asian hate last year.

City officials approved a resolution to rename Sonora Lane as "Vicha Ratanapakdee Lane" earlier this year. The new street sign was installed last week -- but an official ceremony organized by his family and supporters will be held on Saturday.

